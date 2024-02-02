KTN News Anchor Brenda Czeda Radido has announced her departure from the Standard Group station after 5 years.

In a lengthy post on her social platforms, the news anchor expressed her elation at the opportunity to grow and develop into the polished presenter she is at the moment.

At the same time, Brenda Czeda Radido expressed gratitude to her colleagues with whom she collaborated during her tenure at the Mombasa Road headquarters.

“And just like that. My five-year stay at the standard Group KTN News has come to an end. KTN News has built me and made me who l am today the brand Brenda Czeda Radido,” she wrote.

“KTN News has taken me to places l never thought of nor imagined. This far l have come it has been God without him l wouldn’t be here and who l am today.”

The anchor also posted a video showing her colleagues surprising her with gifts. In the video, Radido became overwhelmed as she received a bouquet from sports news anchor Moses Wakhisi. Other colleagues presented her with a chocolate cake bearing the words “Go Chase the Bag.”

“To my workmates and bosses thank you for believing in me, ohh my goodness l lack words to describe the great teamwork that we had,” she said.

At KTN News, Radido presented both daytime and prime-time news. She also hosted Weekend Prime on KTN News.

Before joining KTN in 2018, Radido served as a news anchor at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for two years.

Her foray into the media industry began in 2013 when she initially worked as a reporter at Ebru TV until 2016.

The journalist holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies.