Nairobi police on Thursday arrested four foreigners believed to be Burundians who were found in possession of 15 kilograms of cannabis sativa.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in a Wednesday statement, revealed that detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit conducted a raid on a house owned by the prime suspect, Haggai Anakeya Aniango, in Kamulu on Kangundo Road.

His three alleged accomplices—Mario Amukula, Josephine Shimunza, and Shirimana Dorine—were also present and apprehended during the operation.

The officers thoroughly searched the house and successfully recovered the marijuana in the form of dry plant materials.

The DCI further observed that the four suspects had no identification documents and were taken to Kasarani Police Station, where they await arraignment.

The drugs have been secured as exhibits.

The Photos.