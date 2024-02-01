The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is processing for arraignment, five former high-ranking officials of the Nyandarua County government on charges related to corruption.

The EACC had been investigating eight ex-county officials, five of whom allegedly authorized illegal payments during their time in office. Currently, EACC detectives are actively pursuing the three others who remain at large.

The anti-graft watchdog states that the suspects, including a former County Executive Committee (CEC) member, will face charges before the Nakuru Anti-Corruption Court. The charges are related to the fraudulent payment of public funds amounting to Sh13,000,000 for services that were not rendered.

“The suspects forged documents to pretend that the services were procured and delivered,” the Commission said.

The investigation into the activities of the eight commenced in 2018 following the receipt of allegations. The accusations stated that they conspired to make illegal and irregular payments for services supposedly offered towards the County Investors’ Conference, which ultimately did not take place.

Confirming the arrests, the Commission, through its Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, disclosed that the payments were made to six suppliers as part of a fraudulent scheme for a purported County Investment Conference, which did not take place.

The suspects arrested include Rose Esther Muthoni Wamuiya – Former CEC Member, Trade and Cooperatives, Vincent Muiruri Wambui – Supply Chain Management Officer, Sophia Wairimu Karanja – Assistant Supply Chain Management Officer, Shadrack Kanyungo Ndirangu – Weight and Measures Officer, and IFMIS Accountant Timothy Ngunjiri Kiragu.

The suspects, arrested simultaneously in Nyandarua, Nairobi, and Naivasha, will face charges before the Nakuru Anti-Corruption Court today (Thursday, February 1, 2024).

The Commission reports that the three suspects currently at large, namely; Simon Mwangi Nganga – Former CEC Member, Water and Environment, Daniel Kamua Muguko – Chief Officer, Trade, and Regina Wairimu Wacira – Chief Co-op Auditor, are attempting to evade arrest by going into hiding.

They have been asked to immediately report to the EACC Nyeri Regional Office or the nearest EACC Office for processing.