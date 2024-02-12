Kalonzo Musyoka has pledged to run for president in 2027, regardless of whether he receives support from his ally Raila Odinga or not.

In an interview with a local media house, Kalonzo stated that he has been prepared for the highest office since 2002 when the opposition declared support for the late retired President Mwai Kibaki.

“I was ready to be President in 2002 when we said Kibaki tosha. I was ready in 2013 to move from Vice President to President. At the right time, we are going to make an announcement in the new year. We have to have an alternative because Kenyans are crying for an alternative,” Kalonzo said.

“William Ruto may end up giving me a vote in 2027. If the country is ready for it, I am ready for it. We may not have stolen billions, but Kenyans will give the money to make it happen.”

Despite declaring his candidature, the Wiper Party leader mentioned that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition would undergo “full consultation” before officially announcing their formation in 2027.

“We will engage in full consultation. Kalonzo cannot win alone. There are people who depend on my candidature to win their constituency, senatorial and MCA seats. But I proved to the people (in 2022) that you do not need to be on the ballot to get people winning. I want to tell the people who cling on Raila, that he must be on the ballot, that they can win without him being on the ballot,” he said.

The former VP pledged that he would not part ways with Raila in 2027, even though both of them have indicated their intentions to run for the presidency.

“I know Raila Odinga, he knows me. We will go the same way. We will go the same route with Raila Odinga unless some devil intervenes, you never know. This relationship is really tested,” Kalonzo said.

However, he noted that sacrificing his presidential ambitions in 2027 would mean going home.

“Giving up my ambitions will actually mean I go home. We are at the tail-end of a process which should deliver this country,” Kalonzo said.