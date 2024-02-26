The government has made significant strides towards the realisation of the country’s development agenda in the past year, President William Ruto has said.

Consequently, the President said the government is now best placed to address the various challenges facing Kenyans.

He cited education, job creation, healthcare and agriculture as the key areas it has made tremendous success in.

“Last year, we employed 56,000 teachers. This year, we are employing another 20,000 teachers and have increased the education budget by Ksh127 billion,” he said.

He made the remarks on Sunday during the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) centenary celebrations at Kasarani, Nairobi County.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and MPs Ronald Karauri (Kasarani), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Kamande Mwafrika (Roysambu), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri Women Representative), Joseph Wainaina (Nominated) and Veronica Maina (Nominated).

The President commended religious institutions for their valuable contribution to education, promising to enhance the partnership between them and the government.

He said this would help equip young people with the relevant skills and knowledge to make meaningful contributions to the development of the country.

President Ruto asked religious leaders to mobilise the youth to explore employment opportunities created by the government.

He said the government is rolling out programmes such as affordable housing, value addition, agro-processing and manufacturing, digital jobs and export of labour to expand opportunities for the youth.

The President said the government is committed to supporting farmers to enhance agricultural productivity and production so that the county can progressively stop importing food that can be grown in Kenya.

On healthcare, President Ruto said the government has hired 100,000 community health promoters across the country to enhance access to primary care for all.

Additionally, he said, Parliament has enacted four new health laws: The Primary Health Care Act, Facility Improvement Financing Act, Digital Health Act and the Social Health Insurance Act to accelerate the realisation of Universal Health Coverage.

“We want to ensure that no Kenyan will ever again sell their property to pay hospital bills,” he said.

President Ruto urged AIPCA leaders to work together under its new head, Presiding Archbishop Samson Muthuri.

“I urge you to unite and work with the new leadership and ensure the church moves forward,” he said.

Gachagua urged leaders to set aside differences and unite and work together peacefully.

The Deputy President said leaders should learn to accept election results, support the winner and serve the people.

Karauri asked the church to continue supporting the government as it works towards stabilising the country’s economy.

-Presidential Communication Service(PCS)