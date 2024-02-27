Nairobi-based televangelist Bishop David Ngare Gakuyo was Monday charged with conspiring to defraud members of the public of Kes.1.3 billion.

Gakuyo, the operator of Ekeza Sacco, faces charges related to obtaining money by falsely representing that he could invest in real estate and money markets.

Specifically, it was alleged that he falsely promised Elizabeth Wairimu Mwangi a loan three times the amount she had invested in Ekeza Sacco, leading to her transferring Kes.170,000.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi, Bishop Gakuyo denied 13 counts of obtaining money by false means, allegedly committed between 2015 and 2018.

His defense lawyers, Mwenda Njagi, Danstan Omari, and Njiru Mdegwa, requested the court to grant their client reasonable bail terms.

“Your honour, bishops have no money. They live on tithe and offertory. His fellow parishioners will contribute to having him be freed on bond,” said Omari.

State prosecutor Henry Kinyanjui did not object to the release of the accused on bail. However, he requested the court to take into account that the matter was of significant public interest.

The court granted Bishop Gakuyo release on a cash bail of Kes.10 million with two contact persons of comparable financial standing, along with an alternative bond of Kes 20 million with two sureties.

Magistrate Ekhubi additionally ordered the clergyman to surrender his passport to the court and not to interfere with the witnesses involved in the ongoing investigation.

The court scheduled the next mention of the case for March 07 for pretrial proceedings.