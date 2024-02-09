The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its application portal for university and college placements in 2024.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, KUCCPS issued a notice declaring that applicants must complete all submissions through the official student portal student.kuccps.net.

The portal is accepting applications for placing students into Universities, TVET institutions, Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs), and Open University of Kenya (OUK).

KUCCPS aims to attract the KCSE class of 2023 and individuals who completed Form Four from 2000 to 2022. The portal will remain accessible until Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

“The wait is over! The @KUCCPS_Official portal is now open! It’s time to apply for your preferred course in an institution of your choice. Keep it here for updates,” KUCCPS said in a notice.

The university placement follows shortly after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) released result slips for the 2023 KCSE.

Out of the 899,453 candidates who sat the exams, only 1,216 achieved a mean grade of A plain, while an additional 201,133 reached the minimum university entry grade of C+.

A total of 526,222 candidates scored a mean grade of D+ and above, while 48,174 attained a mean grade of E.