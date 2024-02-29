Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has ordered the resumption of regulated family visits in all correctional facilities nationwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of visits in 2020 after the first confirmed case on March 13, 2020. The government imposed a ban that, initially intended for 30 days, was extended and has not been lifted to date.

Speaking at Naivasha Maximum Prison, Kindiki stated that, with COVID-19 no longer a threat, he saw no reason for the ban to continue.

“Today we are going to resume the family reunion and family visitation meetings and events. And we’re going to resume on all our facilities including all the other maximum security prisons,” Kindiki said.

“When I look at you today, I can see all of you are well. Looking at the ban that was imposed earlier, I dont see the need and why we shouldn’t involve you in prison visits by your families.”

The CS emphasized that prisons should designate at least one day for family visits. He added that further communication on this matter would be provided.