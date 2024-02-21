Kenya has waived the mandatory $30 fee for Ethiopians seeking electronic travel authorization to enter the country.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Bacha Debele Buta, declared that Ethiopian nationals can now visit Kenya without any charges.

However, he emphasized that individuals seeking approval must complete the obligatory Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) forms for entry into the country.

“We kindly inform our citizens that they can enter into Kenya without any requirement for visa and its related payment, but the requirement to fill eTA form online before arrival, remains mandatory,” the ambassador noted.

Amb. Buta went on to express gratitude to President William Ruto’s administration for the directive.

“My heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Government of Kenya for its prompt response and [the] kind decision to remove Ethiopian citizens from the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) related electronic payment requirement,” Buta said.

Currently, citizens of both countries can travel without the need to obtain a visa.