The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday arraigned a Supply Chain Management Officer at the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) for allegedly fabricating his academic credentials.

Dennis Thuo Kimani appeared before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court where he was charged with forging a university degree from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

“EACC has today arrested and arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court one Dennis Thuo Kimani, who forged his academic certificates to secure a job as a Supply Chain Management Officer at the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC),” EACC said in a statement yesterday.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, investigations revealed Dennis forged a Degree Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies Chain Management along with transcripts from 1st to 4th year. He falsely claimed these documents to be genuine, asserting that they were legitimately obtained from JKUAT.

Before anti-corruption Principal Magistrate Gichana, the accused denied the charges, which included forgery, uttering false documents, and the fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Thuo was released on a bond of Kes. 700,000 or a cash bail of Kes. 200,000.

The matter is scheduled to be mentioned on March 11, 2024.