The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has initiated investigations into the misappropriation of funds totaling billions of shillings at the Nairobi City County government between 2016 and 2019.

The anti-corruption watchdog is pursuing a total of Kes.18 billion collected by the county government during the mentioned period, which was not reported and accounted for by the county executive.

These investigations follow the completion of the Senate Public Accounts Committee’s interrogation of the financial audit reports by the Auditor General for the devolved unit from 2016 to 2020.

According to the committee led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, senior officials in devolved units exploited loopholes in the revenue collection system to siphon funds during the mentioned period.