Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi announced that the government is actively implementing multi-million World Bank-funded development projects to empower local farmers.

Linturi assured Kenyans of sufficient food in the country this year and stated, “We are implementing five key World Bank-funded projects in 46 Counties, including the National Agriculture Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP), covering 33 counties; the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP), covering 24 counties; and the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP) in 21 counties.”

During the annual joint National-County World Bank agriculture portfolio performance review consultative forum in Mombasa, the CS provided insights into the agricultural projects, costing approximately 100 billion shillings, intended to eradicate the traditional annual cases of food importation due to shortages in parts of the country.

This year’s theme, “Nurturing Sustainable Agricultural Growth for Food Security and Wealth Creation,” aligns with the government’s efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector in accordance with Kenya’s development objectives and the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

With the active involvement of County Executive Committee Members for Agriculture from all 46 counties, the forum functions as a platform to assess the performance of the counties, reflect on successes and challenges, share experiences, and foster mutual learning.