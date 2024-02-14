Four police officers have faced charges in connection with the alleged theft and sale of illicit brew responsible for the deaths of at least 23 people in Kangai, Kirinyaga County.

The cops purportedly broke into a store at Kiamaciri Police Station in Mwea West sub-County and sold the seized exhibit to a local trader.

23 people died in Kangai village last week, and at least five were blinded after ingesting the toxic brew, which had been held as police exhibit.

According to highly placed sources, the cops sold the killer brew to the owner of the California bar at Kes 20,00, with each officer allegedly pocketing Kes.5000.

In court, police asked to detain the suspect to allow for further investigations. The cops are facing charges of stealing exhibits, conspiracy to commit a felony, and defeating justice.

The proprietor of the bar where the illicit brew was consumed was also arrested and arraigned.

Baricho Law Courts on Wednesday ruled that the owner, John Muriithi Karaya alias ‘California’, is detained for 20 days, pending investigations.

In response to the incident, Kirinyaga County Commissioner Tobiko Naiyoma, along with all senior security officers from the region, has been recalled to Nairobi to facilitate investigations.