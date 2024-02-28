Next week, the government will announce new security measures to end banditry and other insecurity incidents in the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki declared that it is time to change operational interventions to close the remaining gaps and secure the North Rift region.

CS Kindiki emphasized the necessity of periodically amending strategies and interventions implemented to put an end to the menace.

“A year after the Government deployed a permanent operation to defeat the decades-old organised crime against the people of Kenya, time has come to change the operational interventions to seal the remaining gaps and secure the Kenya of the North,” the CS said.

The CS addressed the media on Tuesday following a meeting with Samburu County Security agency heads and Operation Maliza Uhalifu field commanders of formed-up units along the Malaso Valley at Maralal, Samburu County.

The meeting was convened in response to the shooting incident where Samburu MCA Paul Leshimpiro was fatally shot by suspected bandits at Soit Pus on the Maralal-Baragoi Highway.

Bandits have claimed the lives of at least 11 people in Baringo North and Baringo South since January.

On Monday, two children were killed on their way home from school in Yatya, Baringo North.

The recent attack has disrupted learning in 10 schools, including Yatia Primary, Yatya Secondary School, Rormoch Primary, Kosile Primary, Ng’aratuko Primary, Kibenos Primary, Chepkesin Primary, Kapngetio, Tuluk, and Kagir, as pupils and parents flee for safety.