Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has revealed plans to involve Kilifi County widows in a mangrove restoration project.

Addressing thousands of widows at Gede Grounds, Pastor Dorcas stated that this is one of the empowerment projects she intends to undertake in the coastal county.

“We want to start mangrove restoration in a project that will bring together the widows in the county and the vulnerable populations within this county,” the Spouse of the Deputy President said.

Pastor Dorcas announced that she has secured an investor who will establish a Carbon Credit institute in Kilifi County to train widows on carbon credit. The project is set to commence in a few weeks.

This development follows the enactment of the Climate Change (Amendment) Bill 2023 by President William Ruto last year, paving the way for the regulation of carbon markets in the country.

The legislation also provided a framework for the country to mobilize resources to enhance capacity for climate resilience initiatives, aligning with efforts made by other countries such as South Africa, Indonesia, and India in establishing domestic carbon trading markets.

Kilifi County First Lady Susanne Mung’aro urged women to utilize available resources for their development and the well-being of their children. She praised Pastor Dorcas for her efforts in dignifying the lives of widows and pledged her support for the program.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Mbetsa echoed these sentiments, describing Pastor Dorcas’s efforts as transformative for generations.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya emphasized that the empowerment program led by Pastor Dorcas would not only positively impact the lives of widows but also those around them.

The Widows’ Empowerment Program is one of the four pillars under the office of the Spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.