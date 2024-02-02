The Ministry of Labour has lamented the low number of applications for nursing jobs in Saudi Arabia, weeks after the government announced the vacancies.

On Thursday, Labour CS Florence Bore stated that despite the government advertising 2,500 nursing positions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, only 1,000 applications had been received.

The 1,000 applications were mostly submitted by male nurses, despite the vacancies specifically requiring females.

The CS voiced concern about the low number of applications, with Kenya expected to export the cohort of 2,500 nurses to Saudi Arabia by the end of February.

“Many Kenyans are aware of the job openings, I think the problem might be that they are hesitant when they hear it is Saudia,” CS Bore said.

“I want to tell them that we as the government will take care of them and protect them. I want to tell them that they are not alone, we are with them.”

CS Bore stated that discussions had occurred between the two governments, eliminating the need for Kenyans to be skeptical about seizing the available opportunities.

She emphasized that the government is collaborating with established recruitment agencies to ensure the well-being of the nurses securing these jobs is adequately addressed.