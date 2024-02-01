PS Edward Kisiang’ani stated during a media briefing on Wednesday at his office that the Kenya Kwanza administration has generated 390,000 digital jobs since taking over the government.

He mentioned that the opening of digital hubs and the launch of public Wi-Fi hotspots were progressing as planned.

Kisiang’ani highlighted that 1,210 have already been launched across the country, and young Kenyans are already reaping the rewards by establishing businesses.

“Those who started early are making good money. I know of a young man in Bungoma who is making Sh2 million a year. Most of them are working with US companies,” he said.

PS Kisiang’ani stated that the government has allocated Sh5 billion for the Digital Superhighway project in the current financial year.

The plan involves laying 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable, which according to the PS will result in the creation of 25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots and Digital Village Smart Hubs in each of the country’s 1,450 wards.

PS Kisiang’ani added that the Konza Technopolis is also progressing as planned in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic development portfolio. The Technopolis aims to become a world-class city, driven by a flourishing information, communications, and technology (ICT) sector, supported by robust and reliable infrastructure, along with business-friendly governance systems.

“There are 70 new investors on the line in Konza,” Kisiang’ani announced.