The Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has instructed the police to crack down on motorists who use unauthorized sirens and strobe lights.

Koskei also directed all accounting officers in offices such as Parliament, Judiciary, county governments, and Independent Commissions to remove any unauthorized vehicles equipped with these gadgets.

In a memo to government officials dated February 15, Mr Koskei emphasized that the Traffic Act (Cap 403) and the Rules made thereunder grant authorization for police vehicles, fire engines, ambulances, and other designated vehicles to use sirens and strobe lights for reasons of public safety, security, and emergency response.

“…it is hereby notified that there shall be a crackdown to impound vehicles found to be fitted with sirens, strobe lights and such other unauthorized equipment in breach of the law, and appropriate action is taken,” he said.

Koskei explained that the process for obtaining approvals for the installation and use of strobe lights, sirens, and associated equipment for vehicles not authorized by the law is outlined. Individuals wishing to use such equipment may request authorization following the provided procedure.

“It has come to the attention of this office, that numerous government and privately owned vehicles have been installed with strobe lights, sirens and related equipment, without lawful authorization and in full breach of the law. This is not only causing security risks but is “also creating safety concerns to other road users and the general public,” he said.

Koskei instructed all accounting officers across the government to ensure that the contents of his circular are brought to the attention of all institutions and persons under their purview or supervision. They are also tasked with ensuring full implementation and compliance.

The police have received orders to be prepared for the operation, which will proceed after the earlier order was temporarily halted by the court.

Offenders found guilty of contravening Section 55 of the Traffic Act, which stipulates provisions for a vehicle’s condition on the road, risk spending two years in jail, a fine of Kes.400,000, or both.