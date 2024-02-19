This week, President William Ruto is presiding over a four-day annual retreat of the National Executive, which commenced on Sunday in Naivasha.

Isaac Mwaura, the Government Spokesperson, said the retreat will involve reviewing the government’s performance in 2023 and charting the way forward for 2024.

“The retreat will allow the government to evaluate the achievements made over the last 17 months to consolidate the gains made to create the synergy for the execution of programs and activities in the 2024 calendar year,” Mwaura said.

The retreat at the Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru county includes all members of the Cabinet, all Principal Secretaries, Members of the Presidential Advisory Team, and lawmakers from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“The year 2024 is expected to be a consequential period in the Administration’s tenure in office as the implementation of key flagship programmes and projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) begin to take shape; guiding the nation along a path of national renaissance,” read a cabinet dispatch.

GOK Lab Report

Dr. Mwaura emphasized that the government will be reviewing the GOK Lab Report based on the 15 key parameters. These parameters were deployed to assess government performance across 23 ministries, 51 state departments, and 348 Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs).

“Over the last 17 months, we have documented more than 105 achievements of the 122 commitments that are enshrined in THE BETA PLAN, which is the social contract between the government and the citizenry,” Mwaura said.

The programs and projects under scrutiny include Agricultural Transformation, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development, the Affordable Housing Programme, Healthcare through Universal Health Coverage, the Digital Economy powered by the Digital Superhighway, and the Creative Economy.

Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting

The Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group, scheduled for Monday, Feb 19, will convene to review the performance of all ministries and State offices.

“On 19th February, there will be a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting, which will report on the progress of the 2nd session of the 13 Parliament, with a view to setting the agenda for the 3rd session. On the 20th and 21′ February, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior government officials, will review the performance of the current administration, in implementing THE BETA PLAN, as was agreed upon during the inaugural retreat on the 5th – 8th January 2023,” Mwaura noted.

The BETA is anchored by a five-point plan that involves Food Security, Jobs and Economic Empowerment, Health, Housing, and Social Protection.

This marks the second retreat since the Kenya Kwanza Government assumed office.