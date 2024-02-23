The high court in Eldoret has denied an application by a 22-year-old woman who claims that she sired a child with the world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum, seeking to stop his burial.

Edna Awuor, stating that she is the mother of Kiptum’s 19-month-old child, asserts that the child’s rights may be violated if the burial proceeds. Represented by her lawyer Joseph Oyaro, Ms. Owuor requested a temporary injunction to prevent the release of Kiptum’s body from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary and its disposal until her application is heard and determined.

Appearing in court with the child, Awuor sought to halt the burial today, contending that she had not been included in the funeral preparations. She requested that Kiptum’s body be submitted to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for a DNA test to establish the paternity of the girl.

Insisting on the recognition of the minor as a beneficiary of Kiptum’s estate, the woman argued that both the child and herself have been excluded from family arrangements.

“The applicant is apprehensive that should the burial go on as planned without paternity being established, the minor’s welfare will be in jeopardy,” court papers read in part.

Ms Awuor’s claims go beyond establishing paternity; she contends that Kiptum not only acknowledged her and their son but also supported them as integral parts of his family. According to her, this recognition involved consistent communication and financial assistance from Kiptum, suggesting a relationship that surpassed a casual encounter.

However, Eldoret High Court Judge Justice Wananda refused to stop the burial, stating that the funeral arrangements had been ongoing for a considerable duration, incurring substantial costs.

Justice Wananda deemed it unfair to obstruct the interment at this stage.