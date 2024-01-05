Homicide detectives have exhumed suspected remains of Sylvanus Tubei, the former Managing Director of the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA), who has been missing since 2012.

On Thursday, the investigators exhumed the remains from a shallow grave located 50 meters from Mr. Tubei’s luxurious residence at Kapyemit Village, Chepkurmum sub-Location in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

A farm worker clearing a thicket on the 60-acre farm discovered the human remains wrapped in a blanket on December 31, 2024.

This prompted detectives to seek a court order from the Iten magistrate’s court to exhume the remains. They secured the order on Wednesday with a view to reviving a case that fell apart 10 years ago.

On Thursday, the homicide squad investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced their intention to conduct a DNA test on the remains to confirm whether they belong to Tubei.

Court Released Estranged Wife And Another Suspect

In the event of a positive DNA match, the DCI stated its commitment to reopening the case that had been dismissed by the courts due to insufficient evidence, leading to the release of the former MD’s estranged wife and another suspect.

Authorities apprehended the estranged wife when she was found in possession of Mr. Tubei’s cellphone.

Twelve years ago, when he was reported missing, family sources informed the media and the police that Tubei vanished from his home at 10 am on the morning of September 26.

Mr. Adan Dahir Abdullahi, the Keiyo South sub-County police commandant, said a new investigation would commence in light of the discovery of the remains.

He urged the public to provide any information that could help apprehend Tubei’s killers.

Kibet Kitany, a pathologist at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital-Eldoret, who participated in the operation, reported that they found skeletonized remains of a human dressed in a black t-shirt and trousers, and covered with a blanket.

He mentioned that the samples collected during the process would be sent to the Government Chemist for additional analysis to determine the person’s identity.

“We have found samples that include bones belonging to a human. Analysis will establish the identity of the person,” the pathologist said.

Tubei, the first Managing Director at KVDA, is credited with supervising the construction of the multi-billion Turkwel Dam and the development of the corporation’s 14-story headquarters in Eldoret.