Kenya’s economy is expected to benefit significantly from this year’s WRC Safari Rally, the event’s director, Jim Kahumbura, has said.

Kahumbura says that a series of activities planned ahead of the races will result in the country gaining a whopping Sh7 billion from the event, scheduled to be hosted in Naivasha between the 28th and 31st of March.

The Director further disclosed that they are actively preparing to ensure the Rally’s success and create a memorable experience for Safari rally enthusiasts expected to attend.

“We have been working behind the scenes for the last three months to ensure the event is memorable. Kenya expects more than 300 rally personnel who will participate in the event to arrive in the country 10 days before the rally and stay for another few days as they plan to visit places like Maasai Mara and Diani.

“We are also expecting the country to play host to foreign journalists and rally enthusiasts who will grace the event. I expect the country to get at least Sh7B from the long list of visitors who will attend the event,” Kahumbura said.

WRC Safari Rally Itinerary Tweaks

The director also revealed several itinerary tweaks leading up to the 2024 edition of the Safari Rally. Notably, the ceremonial start of the iconic event has been relocated from Uhuru Park to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“The 71st edition of the WRC Safari returns to its traditional Easter holiday dates and it will be a nostalgic gesture to start the event at KICC which has served as the home of the iconic fixture over the years. The cars will be flagged off from KICC on March 28 before heading to Kasarani Stadium for the Super Special Stage (SSS), which will mark the first speed test of the event,” Kahumbura said.

To address the traffic challenges in Naivasha, the 2024 WRC Safari Rally program will conclude at the Hell’s Gate Power Stage.

“We don’t want a repeat of a scenario where rally cars return to the service park area for prize giving. This year, everything will culminate at Hell’s Gate, a deliberate move to manage the chaotic traffic situation that has been witnessed in Naivasha since the return of WRC status,” the former Kenya Group N drivers’ champion said.