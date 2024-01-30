Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has revealed plans to roll out Judicial services in all Huduma Centres across the country. This follows the successful launch of nine essential judicial services in six pilot Huduma Centres on Monday.

These centers include Nairobi GPO, City Square, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleigh, and Kiambu.

Consequently, CS Kuria held discussions with judicial and Huduma officials during the meeting. He announced that the Judicial desks at Huduma Centres will be staffed by Judiciary personnel.

“Today, I met the Steering Committee led by Justice Kanyi Kimondo for an engagement on this new partnership between the Judiciary and Huduma Secretariat,” Kuria said.

CS Kuria that in due time, the judicial services would be expanded to the remaining 52 Huduma Centres across the country.

“The judicial services will later be rolled out in all Huduma Jitume Centres in the 290 constituencies once they are constructed under a partnership with MPs, the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy and my ministry,” Kuria announced.

Available Judicial Services at Huduma Centre

A range of critical services will be accessible at these Huduma Centres. These include: