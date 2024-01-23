The Kenya Public Service Commission has announced a major recruitment drive, targeting 677 positions across different government sectors, offering competitive remuneration packages.

This initiative provides a chance for professionals in various fields to contribute to public service, at a time of massive unemployment.

The range of positions available caters to a wide array of professions, including opportunities for market analysts, Assistant directors of industries, Chemists, Geologists, Labour migration directors, and roles such as Chief Medical Specialists and commissioners for petroleum.

The PSC is also seeking to fill senior-level positions like County Commissioners, Director of Veterinary Services, Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons and Director of Deputy Commissioner of Labour.

The salary structure for these roles is tiered according to job grades.

Employees in job grade CSG 5 will be compensated with a monthly salary of Ksh197,800 plus allowances.

Those in CSG 6 will receive Ksh169,140 per month, along with allowances, and individuals in CSG 7 can expect a monthly salary of Ksh119,730, in addition to allowances.

The final salary details will be provided during the selection process.

How to apply for PSC Jobs

All applications should be made online on pskjobs.go.ke.

Interested and qualified candidates are urged to submit their applications by February 13, before 5 pm.