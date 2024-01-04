Miguna Miguna recently took a break from his renowned political statements on Twitter to mark a significant milestone in his life—his 23rd wedding anniversary.

In a rare gesture, the outspoken lawyer shared a glimpse of his personal life, expressing love and admiration for his little-known wife, Jane Miguna.

Miguna celebrated the occasion by sharing an image from a dinner date with his wife, where he had his arm wrapped around her. She looked elegant in a black top and red blazer, while Miguna sported his signature hat and a white shirt.

In a short and precise post, Miguna revealed that they had been married for over two decades, emphasizing her crucial role in supporting him throughout.

“23 years as my solid rock. Quiet. Focused. Revolutionary!” Miguna tweeted on January 1 as Kenyans on Twitter joined in congratulating the couple on their anniversary.

Before meeting his “solid rock”, Miguna’s first spouse was Tracey Wynter Miguna, a Caribbean-born residing in Canada.

Miguna entered a relationship with Tracey in 1994 a few months after he was admitted to the Bar. They resided in a single-bedroom apartment on Toronto’s Chatham Avenue due to financial constraints.

Miguna and Tracey welcomed their firstborn daughter, Atieno Juma, on July 14, 1995. Their second-born son on December 4, 1996.

Following his fallout with Wynter in 1998 and a few years into his relationship with Jane, Miguna visited Jane’s home, met her family, and initiated a courtship that led to a traditional customary marriage on August 6, 2000.

Jane resides in Canada with their three children, including twins.

