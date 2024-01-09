The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced that registration for the 2024 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination will take place from January 29 to March 29.

Dr. David Njengere, the Chief Executive of KNEC, stated that KNEC will not grant extensions.

“As Knec is on registration of candidates for KPSEA and KCSE for 2024. We always have major challenges in this area and we want to announce today that the registration for 2024 KPSEA and KCSE will begin on January 29 and it’s going to run for two months run upto March 29, 2024,” Dr Njengere said,

While speaking at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret, the CEO urged all school principals to ensure the registration of all eligible candidates.

Dr Njengere emphasized that the two-month period is sufficient for registering all candidates. He warned that there would be no late registration this year, as KNEC will not extend the period.

“Take advantage of the two months to register all your candidates,” the Knec boss said.

Dr Njengere at the same time recommended that parents take the initiative to inquire with their children’s schools within the two months to confirm whether the registration has been completed.