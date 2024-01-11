On Wednesday, authorities charged eleven employees of the Kettle House Bar and Grill in Nairobi with assault and the illegal sale of shisha.

The accused, comprising 10 bouncers (eight men and two ladies) and a manager, appeared before Milimani Law Courts Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe.

They entered pleas of not guilty to the seven charges, which included three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, three counts of assault in the execution of duty, and the sale of shisha.

The charge sheet states that on January 5, 2024, the accused, jointly with others not before the court, and serving as security guards for Kettle House Bar and Grill, assaulted journalists and a team of NACADA officers, resulting in physical harm to the victims.

Regarding the manager, the defense counsel requested more lenient bond terms, highlighting that he faces only one charge of selling shisha, in violation of Rule 4 of the Public Health Rules and the Public Health Act.

The prosecution did not object to the request.

The court granted the bouncers release on a cash bail of Sh30,000, with an alternative of Sh100,000 bond, each with a similar surety.

The manager was granted release on a cash bail of Sh10,000. The scheduled court appearance for mention is set for January 24.

Meanwhile, the court issued an arrest warrant for 10 additional employees of the bar who did not appear in court to enter their pleas.