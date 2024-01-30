A Kenyan man identified as Kevin Kang’ethe, 40 years old, has been arrested in Nairobi on charges of murder committed at an airport in the United States.

Kang’ethe was apprehended on Monday night in Nairobi’s Westlands area and is currently detained at Gigiri Police Station as the investigation continues.

The case revolves around the alleged murder of a 31-year-old Kenyan-born woman, Margaret Mbitu, who was based in Whitman, Massachusetts.

Mbitu’s body was discovered inside a vehicle at Boston’s Logan Airport in November of last year. She was first reported missing by BAMSI, a charitable organization headquartered in Brockton, where she was employed.

According to the missing persons report from BAMSI, Mbitu was last seen leaving its premises while driving a white SUV.

“This is heartbreaking.” Mother of 31-year-old Whitman woman found dead in Logan Airport parking garage says homicide detectives notified family in overnight hours. Arrest warrant issued for 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe who police believe boarded flight to Kenya #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/WIfkL9MaR8 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) November 2, 2023

The investigation led authorities to suspect Kevin Kang’ethe based on evidence found in a vehicle registered under his name.

Authorities believe that Kang’ethe fled to Kenya following the incident.

However, the motive behind the suspected murder has yet to be established.