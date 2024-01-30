The lawyer representing John Matara, the suspect accused of killing Starlet Wahu in a South B apartment in Nairobi, has claimed that an unknown person physically assaulted his client within the court premises.

Arguing that Matara’s life is in danger, Mr. Samuel Ayora told the court that his client was attacked as he was being escorted to the courtroom at the Makadara Law Courts.

Challenging the court’s decision to extend the detention of his client for another seven days, following the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) request for an extension to complete investigations, the lawyer argued that Matara continues to be unsafe even while in police custody.

Ayora added that during his client’s detention at the Industrial Area Police Station, two individuals attempted to forcibly remove him from the police cells.

Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti of the Makadara Law Courts granted the orders to detain the suspect on Friday.

The investigating officer in the case, Sergeant Alex Chokera, informed the court that he had submitted the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) after completing investigations.

However, the ODPP identified new areas that needed to be covered.

The court instructed Mr. Ayora to report the assault against his client and other complaints to the police for a thorough investigation to be conducted.

The case is scheduled for mention on February 2, during which the DPP is expected to charge the suspect.