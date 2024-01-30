Two suspects, including Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s brother, were on Monday charged with the murder of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani Benard, alias ‘Sniper’.

The suspects, Vincent Murithi Kirimi (Supuu) and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai (Tali) were charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The charges state that between the 2nd of December 2023 and the 16th of December, at River Mutonga in Chiakariga Sub County within Tharaka-Nthi County, the accused, along with others not before the court, murdered the deceased.

Appearing before Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony at Kiambu High Court, Supuu and Talia pleaded not guilty.

The state prosecution asked the court to deny the accused persons bail, citing compelling reasons for their non-release.

However, the defense side led by Elias Mutuma for the second accused argued that Article 49 of the Constitution guarantees the right of the accused person to be granted bail without any compelling reason, as suggested by the prosecution.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Chepkwony directed the defense to file their submissions and serve the prosecution within seven days.

Additionally, she ordered that the first accused undergo a liver operation at Mama Lucy Hospital and remain in custody at Industrial Remand until the 29th of February for mention and trial for bail.