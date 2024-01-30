Seven additional individuals faced charges at Milimani Law Court for tax evasion totaling Kshs 6.7 million in a case involving the smuggling of milk powder.

The seven suspects include Amhed Ibrahim, Osama Abdikarim, Abdimalik Mohamed, Abdiwahid Osman, Said Abdulahi, Dahir Hussein, and Nabusuwa. They appeared before Senior Magistrate Benard Ochoi on Monday.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said the suspects were found in possession of 7,284 tins of assorted milk powder brands and seven bags of Hilwa branded milk powder without a valid import permit and proof of payment of customs duty.

“The products were seized in Amana Wholesalers stores housed in Moyale Building,” the taxman said.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were each granted a bond of Kshs 2 million with an alternative bail of Kshs 500,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on 7th February 2024.

This increases the total number of individuals charged in January for tax evasion and illicit trade in milk powder to 15.