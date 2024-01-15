By the Presidential Communication Service(PCS)

The Government is on course to turning Kenya into one of the top investment destinations in the world.

President William Ruto said the decision to put more funds in the upgrading of roads will elevate the country’s profile and spur trade.

He noted that no part will be left behind in the overhaul of infrastructure across the country.

“The means to growing the economy and creating jobs is through the modernisation of our infrastructure,” he explained.

The President spoke in Nakuru County on Saturday where he launched the Kiambiriria-Kuresoi-Chepsir Road.

He pointed out that the 40-Kilometre stretch cutting across the agriculturally-rich Kuresoi North Constituency will facilitate access to resources, opportunities and services.

“This is the time to get it right; it is our chance to transform Kenya through the Plan.”

For the last one week, President Ruto has launched and inspected various roads projects in four different counties.

Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen observed that this is a pointer to the fact that roads are arteries through which opportunities flow.

“With better roads we can make Kenya more equal and prosperous,” he added.

On Wednesday while in Laikipia County, the President launched the upgrading to bitumen standard of Ngobit-Withare-Limuria-Ngobit Girls and Kihara Primary School roads.

The following day, he was in Nyandarua for the launch of the tarmacking of the 44-Kilometre Boiman – Kwa Mumbi roads in Ol Joro Orok.

At the event, President Ruto lauded the Kenya Rural Roads Authority for its focus on the last mile connectivity that has eased access in the country.

He explained that the more than 400 Kilometres of roads that the Government is constructing in Nyandarua will ensure that milk, vegetables and potatoes produced in the County get to the market in time.

“This will boost farmers’ income and create more employment opportunities.”

The President said other ongoing works in the county include the 55-Kilometre Captain Ndemi – Ndunyu Njeru, 41-Kilometre Engineer – Gathera, 45-Kilometre Maili Kumi – Shameta, 55-Kilometre Shamata – Uruku, 23-Kilometre Gilgil – Machinery and the 28-Kilometre Tumaini -Kabazi roads.

Those that have been earmarked for rehabilitation, he went on, are the 14-Kilometre Nyahururu – Boiman, 14-Kilometre Maili Nne – Maili Kumi and the 8-Kilometre Kirasha – Sulmac roads.

The President said Nakuru County has a stretch of more than 450 Kilometres that KeRRA is working on.

Out this, a total of 300 Kilometres have been completed.

They include Mauche – Pombo – Silibwet, Miti Mingi – Bagaria Store Maili, Subukia – Lower Solai – Maili Kumi, Moi South-North Lake, Molo – Oleguruone and Lanet – Elementaita roads.

Meanwhile, the roads under construction are the 40-Kilometre Njoro- Beeston- Nessuit/Beeston- Elburgon/ Mauche – Sururu, 23-Kilometre Elementaita – Miti Mingi – Mau Narok, 40-Kilometre Kiambiriria – Kuresoi – Chepsir, 14-Kilometre Kiti (Jcn B8) – Mawanga – Murunyu – Bavuni – Githioro and 20-Kilometre Mercy Njeri – Mang’u – Rongai.

“This is just a start, the entire Kenya will get a facelift with better roads,” the President said while addressing the people of Laikipia East earlier in the week.