Eugene Wamalwa, the leader of the Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K), has signaled his intention to run for president in the 2027 General Election.

Wamalwa says that his party has already endorsed him to vie for the top seat, and he is prepared to enter the race against President William Ruto and other candidates.

“I am prepared and as we speak I have taken over the leadership of DAP-K and I already have the endorsement from the party to be their presidential candidate in the 2027 polls,” he told Sunday Nation.

“We are in the process now of carrying out membership recruitment to strengthen our party at the grassroots.”

The former Defense Cabinet Secretary dispelled concerns about potential conflicts with the Azimio coalition’s leader, Raila Odinga, who is also expected to participate in the presidential race.

Wamalwa emphasized that the coalition does not prohibit anyone from running for a top seat or adopting any political stance.

“We are very democratic and we believe that a strong ODM as Raila re-energises his party, a strong Wiper as Kalonzo Musyoka re-energises his party and a strong DAP and other constituent parties will make a stronger Azimio. I believe we will capture the presidency that eluded us,” he said.