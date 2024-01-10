The government has directed compulsory security vetting, training, and licensing for bouncers, bodyguards, event stewards, door supervisors, event security, VIP protection, close protection, and crowd control security personnel.

In a memo sent to the concerned entities on Monday, the Private Security Regulatory Authority(PRSA) said the directive aligns with the Private Security Regulation Act No. 13 of 2016.

As outlined in Sections 21 and 28, the Private Security Regulation Act mandates that all private security service providers undergo vetting, registration, and licensing.

PRSA Director General Fazul Mahamed noted that the individuals or any other person hired or otherwise engaged to ensure order and safety on premises used for entertainment, recreational, or sporting purposes fall within the legal definition of a private security service provider under the Act.

Sensitization Forum

“Further, sections 21 and 28 of the Act require that no person shall engage in the provision of private security services unless that person has been Security vetted, registered and licensed in accordance with the Act.

“In view of the foregoing, the Government has commenced the mandatory nationwide security vetting, training and licensing of all bouncers, bodyguards, event stewards’ door supervisors, event security, VIP protection, close protection and crowd control security personnel,” Mr Mahamed said.

The CEO announced that the Authority has organized a sensitization forum at the Sarova Stanley Hotel on January 17.

“The forum is free of charge, however for ease of planning you are required to confirm your attendance through our email,” PSRA said in a letter dated January 8, 2024.

Those overseeing the groups have been requested to contact PSRA for coordination and planning purposes.

The training will be extended to additional regions.

The directive follows an incident last week at Kettle House Club, where a security team, during a multi-agency shisha crackdown, attacked journalists, police officers, and officials from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).

The club’s security engaged in violence, causing injuries to journalists covering the operation and seizing and damaging their equipment.