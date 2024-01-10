The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says lane indiscipline and hazardous overtaking caused Tuesday’s dawn accident at the Twin Bridge area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, resulting in the loss of 15 lives.

On Tuesday, the Authority said the driver of the Classic Kings bus was responsible for the accident and was evading authorities.

“Preliminary crash analysis indicates that the incident is attributed to lane indiscipline and dangerous overtaking on the part of the bus driver leading to a head-on collision with the Northways Sacco matatu,” NTSA director general George Njao said.

“The driver of the bus is currently at large and all efforts are ongoing to apprehend him. An investigation has commenced to establish the full circumstances leading to this crash to inform prosecution and recommendations,” he added.

Police verified that all passengers in the matatu succumbed to the accident, with 38 individuals escaping unharmed. The casualties included eight adults and seven children, comprising five girls.

The accident raised the toll to over 20 people who have lost their lives in different road accidents within two days.