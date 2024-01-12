Germany has upgraded the computer laboratory at Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI’s National Criminal Investigation Academy, providing 30 computer stations and an uninterrupted power supply.

The German Ambassador to Kenya, Sebastian Groth, handed over the fully equipped modern computer laboratory in a ceremony at the National Criminal Investigations Academy on Thursday.

While receiving the upgraded lab., DCI Director Mohamed Amin acknowledged the significant support provided to the DCI by the German Embassy. He added that these generous gestures have enhanced the effectiveness of officers in the performance of their duties.

Furthermore, Amin highlighted that the elaborate programs initiated by the German Government have significantly improved the human resource capacity of the DCI, enabling them to handle even the most complex crimes.

On his part, the German envoy praised the partnership between the German Government and Kenya’s investigative agencies, emphasizing that such cooperation is of great value to both governments in ensuring a safer and more peaceful place for human habitation.

The photos.