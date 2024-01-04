The National Youth Service (NYS) has disassociated itself from online posters that claim to offer jobs for graduates abroad. The posters, which have been widely shared on social platforms, invite applications for job opportunities in Israel.

In a statement Wednesday, the NYS cautioned graduates to exercise caution to prevent falling victim to job scams.

“We wish to notify our esteemed NYS Graduates that, there is a scammer on the loose trying to swindle YOU into fake and bogus jobs abroad. The information carried by this poster is fake and you are all warned against it,” NYS Kenya said.

The State-run agency also urged Kenyans to share any phone numbers of individuals circulating the posts online or report them to the police.

NYS emphasized that the processing of all local and overseas job opportunities goes through the office of the Director General NYS, specifically the employment liaison office.

Tellingly, the poster circulating on social platforms did not provide the specific details of the available jobs.

Interested candidates were instructed to submit copies of their curriculum vitae, NYS discharge letter, and National Identity Card or Passport.