In Kirinyaga, police apprehended a 14-year-old boy on allegations of being part of a gang that reportedly intimidates other young boys to steal from their parents in Mutithi village, Mwea West sub-county.

The arrest followed numerous complaints from parents in the village, who reported the issue to Mutithi Police Post before it was subsequently referred to Kiamaciri Police Station.

Reports indicate that the parents alleged the involvement of the boy who sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams last year. They claim that he had been targeting younger boys from Grade 4 to Grade 7, compelling them to steal money and household items from their parents.

Resident Francis Muthike said the issue gained attention when his grandson contemplated throwing himself into a 30-foot well in their compound. Reportedly, the suspect threatened the boy with death for failing to provide the gang with Sh.6,000.

Saved From Attempted Suicide

“My grandson who is a Grade 5 pupil had been stealing bags of rice in my store without my knowledge to sell and take the money to the gang. I saved him from throwing himself into a well and when he narrated the whole story to me, I could not believe it,” Muthike said as quoted by Citizen Digital.

Esther Nyamboke, another parent, said the suspect had been compelling her grandson to steal rice from her house and hand it over to him for selling, under the threat of facing a beating.

“My child had dropped his exams over fear of being attacked by the gang leader…I know his parents well as he was a Class 8 candidate last year,” another parent, Peter Murage, said.

On Tuesday evening, two boys aged 11 and 12, who were victims of bullying, provided statements at the Kiamaciri Police Station. More victims are expected to record statements during the week.

Deputy Police Commander Sammy Beautah of Mwea West sub-county confirmed the incident, stating that the statements will facilitate the arraignment of the suspect at Baricho Law Courts.