The recently signed economic partnership agreement deal between Kenya and the European Union is poised to drive growth in the country’s fishing industry.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi disclosed that the deal will lead to significant benefits for fishermen in the Lake Region, with an increased export of fish to EU markets.

Speaking in Bondo, Siaya County, Mudavadi highlighted that the mega deal has opened up duty-free and quota-free access for Kenyan exports to twenty-seven European countries.

He commended Trade Principal Secretary (PS) Alfred Ombudo K’ombudo, who spearheaded the negotiations on behalf of the Kenyan government, under the guidance of President William Ruto.

“This agreement is significant and will have huge impact on the Kenya economy. It has opened doors for fish and horticulture to be exported to 27 EU countries and will definitely spur economic growth in the region,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also disclosed that Kenya is presently engaged in similar discussions with the United States and the United Arab Emirates to further expand markets for Kenyan export products.

Musalia stated that despite the Kenya Kwanza regime inheriting a government with depleted coffers, there is a ray of hope for better economic times, and Kenyans should maintain optimism.

“As a former Minister for Finance, I had predicted hard economic time and problems with the economy when Kenya Kwanza took office, but with these strategies in place there is hope at the end of the tunnel for Kenyans,” he said.

Mudavadi, accompanied by the Information, Communications, and Digital Cabinet Security (CS) Eliud Owalo, made the statement during the official opening of Bondo ACK Trinity Plaza, constructed at Sh 214 million. He mentioned that the government has positive news for Kenyans regarding the economy, which will be announced soon.

“I want you to look at me, look at me again, we (the government), have some pleasant news for Kenyans, which will be announced very soon. I will not go further than that but expect pleasant news from us, soon and better economic times,” he remarked.