On Monday, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) released the 2023 KCSE results, with Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu leading the exercise.

At least 903, 260 candidates sat the Form 4 national exams. In contrast to the previous year, candidates will not have the option to access the 2023 KCSE results using an SMS code.

Speaking at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret, CS Machogu said candidates can access their results through the KNEC website.

“Individual 2023 KCSE candidates’ examination results will be accessed online through a link on the KNEC website or directly through the URL: www.results.knec.ac.ke,” the CS announced.

To access their results on the KNEC website, candidates should navigate to the KCSE 2023 section. Subsequently, they need to input their index numbers and names exactly as per their registration data.

Candidates can also obtain their official result slips from the examination centers where they took their exams.

CS Machogu reassured candidates that the ministry has verified the functionality of the online system.

“This time we have worked with engineers and experts and we are sure that the website is working, and Kenyans will not have the inconveniences we had last time,” he said.

The council will also send the 2023 KCSE Results to sub-county education officers for further distribution to examination centers.

To verify your 2023 KCSE results, follow these steps: