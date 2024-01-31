Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed has constituted a special team of detectives to probe the increasing cases of serious sexual offenses and femicide in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DCI said a task force comprising specialized investigators from the Homicide Directorate had been established to devise preventive strategies to combat the heinous crimes against women.

“A team of specially trained investigators from the DCI’s Homicide Directorate has firm instructions to diligently expedite investigations on serious sexual offences and murder incidents involving women to put to an end the worrying trend of femicide in the country,” the statement reads in part.

It adds: “The team comprising criminal intelligence analysts and forensic experts, will also partner with other stakeholders to come up with swift and comprehensive preventive strategies to address this atrocious violation of human rights.”

DCI Amin urged the public to provide any information voluntarily that could assist in investigations and the apprehension of perpetrators. He pledged to bring an end to the heinous crimes and restore peace in the country.

“These killings have cast a dark shadow over our safety and security endeavours; we must put this menace to end with remarkable speed and finality,” Amin said.

“There is a nexus between femicide and sexual violence. We know the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, let us expose them. Let us all join hands to defeat this evil.”