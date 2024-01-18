Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has addressed the social media uproar that ensued when a young learner held an umbrella for him during a public event.

On Tuesday, Machogu graced the Murang’a Child Bursaries awarding ceremony at Mumbi Stadium. While addressing the audience in Murang’a, a young learner approached the CS and held an umbrella for him.

A picture of the incident went viral on social media, sparking criticism from some Kenyans.

One critic, aspiring politician Alinur Mohamed, wrote: “Why would Education CS Prof Ezekiel Machogu instruct a child to hold an umbrella for him, and it’s not raining, and there is no sun? This is wrong.”

The CS clarified that the learner volunteered, and he did not request the learner to hold an umbrella for him. CS Machogu said the boy wanted to get close to him, seeking an audience with him for assistance.

“I went somewhere and the learner wanted to get the attention of the CS. The learner wanted school fees and uniform and even shoes,” he said.

“That small guy insisted on standing beside me with an umbrella. He comes from a background that you and I don’t.”

CS Machogu clarified that the media and Kenyans on social media misunderstood the situation.

The Education Minister added that he engaged in a consultation with the young boy and assisted him based on his request. He further noted that he frequently encounters needy children who wish to be close to him to express their concerns.