Both employees and employers will be required to pay the contentious housing levy for yet another month following a court of appeal ruling ordering that the status quo be maintained.

This means Kenyans will pay the fees for the month of January pending a ruling on Friday, January 26.

A previous order granted by the High Court was set to lapse on January 10 but CS Treasury moved to the appellate court pleading with the judges to extend the conservatory order.

Appeal judges Lydia Achode, John Mativo, and Mwaniki Gachoka granted an extension to the conservatory order, permitting the government to continue collecting the housing tax for this month.

“Upon hearing the parties, all the applications are consolidated as they arise from the same judgment of the High Court dated 28th November 2023. Civil Application No. E577/2023 is designated as the lead file.

“The ruling on these consolidated applications will be delivered on 26th January 2024. In the meantime, the status quo obtaining as of today shall be maintained until the delivery of the ruling,” the appellate court ruled.