President William Ruto’s initiative to secure international employment for Kenyans is gaining momentum, particularly in the UK’s Jersey Island.

Lee Madden, Chief Executive of GR8 Recruitment, on Wednesday visited Kenya for discussions with Roselyn Njogu, the Principal Secretary of the State Department of Diaspora Affairs (SDDA).

Madden’s visit aimed to explore labour partnerships and mobility options between Kenya and the UK.

During his visit, Madden and Njogu focused on the potential for Kenyan labor in various sectors, including health, hospitality, agriculture, and the maritime industries.

The discussions also involved Em Holliday, GR8’s Director of Overseas Recruitment, and Irene Karari, the Ag. Director of Skills and Expertise at the Jersey-based company.

Njogu highlighted the SDDA’s role in linking Kenyan talent with diaspora opportunities, referencing GR8’s successful recruitment of Kenyans for work in Jersey and Guernsey over the past three years.

The recruitment firm, established by Madden in 2018, initially served Jersey’s Construction industry but later expanded to include the Hospitality sector due to a demand for experienced professionals. GR8 Recruitment has been recognized as a leading recruitment specialist in the Channel Islands’ blue-collar sector.

Posting on Twitter, the State Department wrote,“@Diaspora_KE PS @roselinenjogu today held a meeting with Mr. Lee Madden, CEO of GR8 Recruitment from Jersey Island, UK, who is in the country to explore opportunities for labour partnerships and labour mobility. The duo discussed available labour opportunities in health, hospitality, agriculture, and maritime(blue economy) sectors. Ms. Em Holliday, Director Overseas Recruitment at GR8, Ms. Irene Karari Ag. Director Skills & Expertise, were present during the meeting.”

This partnership opens new employment avenues for Kenyans, aligning with President Ruto’s efforts to alleviate the high unemployment rates in the country by securing overseas jobs.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed also announced recent developments in Saudi Arabia’s recruitment of 2,500 nursing and healthcare professionals.

The government has also secured labour agreements with Russia for 10,000 jobs, Israel for an initial 3,000 farm jobs, and Serbia for 20,000 construction jobs.