On Thursday, Clement Kiarie, the driver of the ill-fated bus involved in Tuesday’s Twin Bridge area accident, faced charges before Molo Principal Magistrate Daisy Mosse.
Kiarie, also known as Taylor, faced 15 counts of causing death, 1 count of contravening the use of insurance, 1 charge of reckless driving, and another charge for carrying 41 uninsured passengers.
In the tragic 3 am accident, a 14-seater Northways shuttle collided head-on with a bus, resulting in the death of 15 people, including all occupants of the Northways shuttle. The fatalities included eight adults and seven children, comprising five girls and two boys.
The crash left seven other passengers with serious injuries, and an additional 38 individuals were treated for minor injuries.
According to the State, the ill-fated bus had foreign registration numbers under a Ugandan company.
The injured 34-year-old driver denied the charges, with the Prosection asking the court for strict bond conditions given the suspect fled and went into hiding immediately after the gruesome Nakuru-Eldoret Highway accident.
Magistrate Daisy Mosse granted the accused release on a Sh1 million bond and two sureties of a similar amount.
“The accused needs to be taken for treatment, I can see he is visibly injured,” the magistrate added.
The case is scheduled to be heard on January 29, 2024.