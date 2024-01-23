On Monday, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released a step-by-step guide on applying for duplicate logbooks.

In the comprehensive guide, the Authority explained that the updated process aligns with NTSA’s migration to the eCitizen platform, following President William Ruto’s directive.

Motorists seeking NTSA services on Citizen incur a Ksh50 service charge. They will also need to pay Ksh2,550 to obtain a duplicate logbook.

Here is the procedure for applying for a logbook through the eCitizen portal:

Log into your eCitizen account and choose the NTSA service portal (new). NTSA had advised all motorists to verify their accounts in December of last year to avoid exclusion. Once on the portal, select motor vehicle services and click on view. Proceed to the duplicate logbook option and click the next button. Choose the reason for needing the duplicate logbook. Attach the required documents in a single Portable Document Format (PDF). Then, select the preferred logbook counter collection office. Note that certain documents, such as a police abstract, an affidavit, and a tape lift report, need to be attached. To finalize the process, enter the details of any person authorized to collect the logbook, then click search. Scroll down, tick the declaration box, click preview, and finally submit to pay for the duplicate logbook. Click complete to finish the process.

NTSA declared that they would process all applications within three days from the day of submission.