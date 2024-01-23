The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has come out to rubbish rumours that its systems have been hacked.

A Facebook post from a fake HELB page was forefront at spreading the news, indicating that “around 5,000 HELB batches have been hacked. The post asked those who were affected to visit their nearest Huduma Centre.”

Coming soon after the release of over Sh14 billon to students, the real HELB saw it appropriate to respond, as well as guide users to genuine HELB pages.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT! Disregard this false HELB message claiming a hack on batch numbers! Your funds are safe. No need to rush to Huduma Centres,” a post on X read.