Willis Raburu has assumed the role of Director of Digital Services and Innovations at Cape Media. The Media personality will be spearheading the continuous evolution of TV47, Radio47, and 47 Digital products.

Cape Media stated that Raburu will bring significant value to the company with his extensive 13-year media experience, having served in various capacities within the media industry.

The former Citizen TV news anchor will undertake the responsibility of formulating a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for designing, developing, and maintaining Brand 47 digital products and presence.

One of his key objectives will be to improve the overall user experience, ensuring seamless interactions across the company’s digital platforms.

“We are pleased to have Raburu on board. He will bring a valuable strategic skill set of performance and brand-building digital capabilities to the team,” Cape Media Director of Operations Wilson Mbugua said.

Raburu, who joined Cape Media in August as the host of the Wabebe Experience show on TV 47, expressed excitement for his new role in a statement via his socials.

“Thrilled to lead the charge as the Director for Digital Services and Innovations at Cape Media! Excited to elevate the digital dialogue, empower the youth, and drive transformative change. We have a roadmap for the design, development, and maintenance of brand 47 digital products and presence,” he wrote.

Adding: “Digital is the heartbeat of progress, and I’m ready to take on the challenge. Grateful to the Chairman and the entire board for this incredible opportunity! Let’s revolutionize together. Successful people look like you. God loves you and that will never change. 🙏🏾”