In the wake of a TikTok video posted by the grand pioneer Emma, Pastor Sue Munene, famous for her ‘Twa Twa’ catchphrase, has sparked discussions on a crucial parenting aspect—questioning the normalization of kissing children, especially on their lips.

In a TikTok video posted on December 3, Pastor Sue Munene emphasized her conviction that parents should refrain from touching their children’s private parts, lips included.

She argued that engaging in such actions might unintentionally convey the wrong message to children regarding physical boundaries and intimacy.

Pastor Sue expressed concerns about the potential consequences when children, accustomed to such actions at home, might seek or accept similar gestures from individuals outside the family unit.

“I have seen parents who kiss their sons and daughters, it is not right. When you teach them, now they want to be kissed by any other man or woman who comes along their way. Another private part of the child is the breast,” she said.

Pastor Sue specifically singled out the lips and breasts as private parts that should be off-limits, underscoring the potential psychological impact these actions may have on a child’s perception of appropriate physical contact.

According to Sue, girls have seven sensitive parts, including the thighs, while boys have six.

She underscored the significance of protecting these areas, emphasizing their sensitivity and the potential for arousal, thus emphasizing the need to guard against inappropriate touch.

“Whether you are a man or a girl nobody should touch them. Remember that it is part of the organs that arouses a man or a woman so no one should touch them,” she stated.

The Relationships and Marriage coach also emphasized the importance of thoughtful consideration when broaching the topic of sexual education with children.

She advocated for the use of careful and relatable language by parents, steering away from explicit terms.

Sue proposed a collaborative approach, where both parents actively participate in educating their children about their bodies and establishing boundaries.

“What I see works best is when parents swap. I take the boy and the father takes the girl, then after that next time we swap again because there’s something probably the father did not explain properly and can explain and vice versa,” she said.

Pastor Sue further underscored that discussions about sexual education need not be overly serious. Instead, she recommended infusing an element of fun into these conversations.