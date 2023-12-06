Wakadinali rap group member, Domani Munga, has announced a hiatus from performances during the festive season citing health concerns.

Munga reassured his fans that he plans to make a comeback in January, although the exact date was not disclosed.

In a post on his X page, Munga conveyed his apologies, mentioning, “Due to my health issue, I won’t be around… until January. I sincerely apologize to my fans. I am taking a break.”

During Munga’s temporary absence, the remaining members of the Wakadinali Crew will proceed with performances throughout the festive season, seizing the opportunity presented by the numerous events scheduled in December for fans to relish.

Wakadinali has experienced a prosperous year, marked by substantial music streams and growing popularity.

The group was the most searched artiste in Kenya on Spotify, and their album ‘Ndani ya Cockpit 3’ secured the 10th position as the most streamed album.

Domani Munga’s decisiom to take a break resonates with a trend observed in international artists, including Nigerian superstar Rema, who similarly declared a hiatus from December shows to prioritize recovery.

Renowned for his global hit ‘Calm Down,’ Rema assured his fans of his comeback in 2024, pledging to resume delivering exceptional performances after the break.